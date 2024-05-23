The price of crude oil fell into negative territory and in the process is testing the March and May lows near $76.80. (See red number circles on the chart above).
A move below that level would open the door for further selling pressure as the bias turns more negative technically.
Note that the high-price today stalled ahead of its 100-day moving average at $78.82, keeping the sellers more in control on the daily chart (see blue line on the chart above).
Admittedly, there is good support nearly $76.80 level, but earlier this week, the 200-day moving average held resistance (green line). Today the 100-day moving average held resistance as well suggesting the sellers are more aggressive. However they do have the floor level to get to and through, and stay below.