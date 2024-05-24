Crude oil futures trade between the 100 and 200 week MAs

Crude oil futures are trading up around one dollar on the day at $77.85 (up 1.25%). The low price today extended down to $76.18. That was the lowest level going back to February 26.

This week, the price is currently down $-1.62 or minus 2.05%.

Looking at the weekly chart, the low prices stayed above its 200-week moving average at $75.60 (low at $76.18). The high price for the week at $80.70 stayed below its 100-week moving average at $80.55. The price stayed between those MAs for the 3rd week in a row.

Going forward, it would take a move above the 100-week MA or below the 200 week moving average to tilt the bias in the direction of the break. Absent that, the price is more neutral at least from a longer-term perspective. The midpoint of the range since the 2023 low comes in at $79.30. The price is below that midpoint level.