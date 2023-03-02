Crude oil futures have moved back to unchanged on the day. The price settled yesterday at $77.69. The current price is trading right at that lev.el

Looking at the daily chart, the high-priced day stalled against a downward sloping trendline. That line cuts across near $78.59. The low price earlier today was reached at $77.23 before rotating to the upside..

Drilling to the hourly chart, the 50% midpoint of the move down from the February 13 high comes in at $77.21. That is the next downside target.

Below that and the rising trend line currently comes in near $77.06 and the rising 100 hour moving average is at $76.73. All those would be downside targets on further selling.