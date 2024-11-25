Crude oil prices have dropped sharply as optimism grows for a potential peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Currently, prices are down approximately $2, trading near $69.13. The intraday low reached $69.01, bringing the price close to the 200-hour moving average (MA) (depicted as the green line on the chart).

This MA level is acting as a critical support zone for now. A break below the 200-hour MA would signal a more bearish technical outlook, but so far, buyers have managed to defend this key level.