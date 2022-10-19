The price of WTI crude oil futures has moved to a new high of $86.09. Currently the prices trading at $85.93. That's up $3.11 from the $82.82 settlement price yesterday or 3.75%.

The move to the upside has the price testing its 100 hour moving average at $85.93. The price has found resistance sellers against the 100 hour moving average going back to to October 11th through October 17. Will the sellers come in near the level again?