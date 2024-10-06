Crude Oil Price Forecast: Navigating the Next Moves 🛢️📈

Hello traders and investors! This is Itai Levitan, an experienced market analyst at ForexLive.com, tracking crude oil for you today as well as what I am looking at. Let’s dive into the insights you need to make informed trading decisions. 🌊

Recent Rally Highlights 🚀

Strong Uptrend: Crude oil prices have surged by approximately 14% in less than four days, which signals significant bullish momentum. This sharp rally reflects market dynamics, particularly supply constraints, Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel (will there be an Israel response on Iran?) and heightened demand. Personal Experience Tip: I see a lot of retail traders looking at the rally with FOMO. In my experience, such rapid price movements often suggest that traders may be pricing in unexpected news or geopolitical developments but pros should focus more on where to enter, more than where oil is going. The key is the entry point. Now you're ready for my Crude Oil price forecast video.

Technical Patterns: From the above video showing crude oil technical analysis as well as my predictions, I am starting out from the broaer view on the weekly chart, where I’ve identified:

Three perfect touchpoints along the bottom trendline, showcasing a consistent support level.

along the bottom trendline, showcasing a consistent support level. A triangle pattern formed by the top red resistance line with significant touchpoints, suggesting potential breakout scenarios.

Key Technical Levels to Watch 🔍

Potential Retracement Zones:

$73.30 Level : This level aligns with the red trendline retest and notable volume profile levels. Historically, such alignments can indicate strong support.

: This level aligns with the red trendline retest and notable volume profile levels. Historically, such alignments can indicate strong support. $72.00 Zone: Between $71.90 and $72.10, this range has served as a strategic entry point in previous market cycles.

Resistance Areas:

First Zone : Between $76.50 and $77.50 , marked by the purple VWAP line from a key high. According to technical studies by John Murphy, VWAP often acts as a dynamic support or resistance zone, especially in volatile markets.

: Between , marked by the purple VWAP line from a key high. According to technical studies by John Murphy, VWAP often acts as a dynamic support or resistance zone, especially in volatile markets. Second Zone: Near $78.50, just below the August open at $78.59, this area could present a significant barrier as it represents prior high liquidity zones.

Trading Strategy Insights 🧠

Risk Management:

Placing stop-loss orders is essential to managing potential downside risks. In case support levels like $72.00 fail, it’s crucial to re-evaluate your strategy. Consider setting stop-loss orders just below the trendline, ensuring you're protected from unexpected reversals.

Profit Targets:

Partial Profit-Taking : Securing profits between $76.50 and $77.50 can mitigate risk, while monitoring the price near $78.50 for full profit potential. Historically, major resistance zones can cause significant retracements, so taking some off the table helps manage exposure.

: Securing profits between can mitigate risk, while monitoring the price near for full profit potential. Historically, major resistance zones can cause significant retracements, so taking some off the table helps manage exposure. Market Participation: Swing traders could capitalize on the broader market momentum, while day traders should keep adjusting their strategies to accommodate shorter timeframes.

From my own trading experience, patience in waiting for optimal entry points tends to improve risk-to-reward ratios, especially in trending markets like crude oil.

Final Thoughts 💭

While the bullish trend in crude oil is currently strong, entry timing is crucial due to recent rapid price movements. Keep a close eye on the highlighted levels, and stay adaptable to changes in market dynamics, including geopolitical tensions, economic reports, or unexpected supply disruptions.

I have covered my own opinion for the short term crude oil price prediction. You should always do your own research and for those that want to look at a higher timeframe and fundamentals, you can check out the International Energy Agency on oil, as fluctuations in global supply chains remain a key factor influencing short-term price movements.

As always, trade wisely, stay informed, and manage your risks!

For more insights and real-time updates, visit ForexLive.com. Have a successful trading week! 📊🌟