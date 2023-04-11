Crude oil has been trading sideways since April 3

Crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term prices are trading near the day's highs at $81.44, with the current price at $81.32, up $1.59 or 2.0%. Today's upward movement has pushed the price back above its 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term, which currently stands at $80.48. Over the past two trading days, the price has oscillated above and below the 100-hour moving average. Although the earlier session high attempted to remain below this level, the past three hours have seen a sharp rally to the upside.

On the higher side, since OPEC's surprising decision to cut production, the price reached highs of $81.69 on April 3 and $81.81 on April 4. A move above these highs would push the price to its highest level since January 27, when it touched $82.48. Furthermore, other significant swing highs from January 18 and 23 were at $82.66 and $82.64, respectively.

If the price surpasses the resistance cluster ranging from $82.48 to $82.66, traders will likely target the 200-day moving average at $83.93 (refer to the green line in the chart below). Notably, crude oil prices have not traded above this moving average since August 30, 2022.

Crude oil on the daily chart

Fundamentally, the EIA says: