On the higher side, since OPEC's surprising decision to cut production, the price reached highs of $81.69 on April 3 and $81.81 on April 4. A move above these highs would push the price to its highest level since January 27, when it touched $82.48. Furthermore, other significant swing highs from January 18 and 23 were at $82.66 and $82.64, respectively.
If the price surpasses the resistance cluster ranging from $82.48 to $82.66, traders will likely target the 200-day moving average at $83.93 (refer to the green line in the chart below). Notably, crude oil prices have not traded above this moving average since August 30, 2022.
Fundamentally, the EIA says:
crude output to rise 66,000 barrels per day to 12.54 million barrels per day in 2023 (versus rise of 56,000 barrels per day forecast last month)
output to rise 21,000 barrels per day to 12.75 million barrels per day in 2024 (versus rise of 19,000 barrels per day forecast last month)
total petroleum consumption to rise 100,000 barrels per day to 20.4 million barrels per day in 2023 (versus rise of 100,000 barrels per day last month)
total petroleum consumption to rise at 300,000 barrels per day to 20.7 million barrels per day in 2024 (versus rise of 400,000 barrels per day last month)