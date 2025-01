Crude oil is settling the day at $78.68 on the day. That is down $-1.36 or -1.70%.

Looking at the daily chart, the low price held above the 38.2% retracement of the range since the September 2023 high. On the top side the 50% midpoint of that same move comes in at $80.15. In trading yesterday the price moved above that level but could not sustain momentum.