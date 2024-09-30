Fundamental Overview

In the latter part of last week, crude oil sold off without a clear catalyst. Some people have been citing the FT piece about Saudi Arabia being ready to abandon the $100 target but as Amena Bakr, senior research analyst at Energy Intelligence said, there was never a target and such a high price wouldn’t even make sense since it would just hurt demand.

Some others have been citing the planned increase in production from December as the output hike planned for October has been delayed, but then again this has been known for quite some time.

The rally in crude oil stalled since the last US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI where the index fell further in contraction. We got a brief rally following the news of China going big on the easing measures, but we couldn’t break above a key resistance level.

I suspect some of the weakness might be due to defensive positioning into the US ISM Manufacturing PMI tomorrow which is going to be a key release for the market. Central bank easing generally leads the manufacturing cycle, so we can expect global growth to pick up.

All these reasons should be bullish for the market and support prices in the next months but it’s not yet clear in the data and might not be reflected for a couple of months. Watch the new orders index as it’s a proxy for demand and should be the first to respond to a change in conditions.

As a reminder, the positioning in crude oil is at record lows and the sentiment is very bearish. These factors can generally offer great contrarian opportunities when we get to an inflection point in the fundamentals.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Crude Oil Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that crude oil got smacked back down from the key 71.67 resistance. The buyers couldn’t sustain a breakout and eventually the sellers prevailed erasing most of the rally from the lows.

If the price falls further, the buyers will likely step in around the 63-65 support zone to position for a rally into the 90 handle. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to increase the bearish bets into the 50 handle next.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Crude Oil 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price fell below the 68.50 support in the latter part of last week but eventually managed to erase the losses and rise back above it. The buyers will likely step in around these levels to position for a rally back into the 71.67 resistance, while the sellers will look for a drop back below the support zone to position for a fall into the 63-65 support.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Crude Oil 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have been printing a series of higher highs and higher lows on this timeframe as the bullish momentum picked up.

We have a minor upward trendline defining the current momentum where the buyers will likely keep on leaning onto to position for new highs. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to position for new lows. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we have Fed Chair Powell speaking. Tomorrow, we get the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the US Job Openings data. On Wednesday, we have the US ADP report. On Thursday, we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures and the US ISM Services PMI. Finally, on Friday, we conclude the week with the US NFP report.