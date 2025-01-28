Fundamental Overview

Crude oil erased all the gains since the breakout of the two-month range as tariffs threats and Trump’s pledge to increase production weighed on the market.

The geopolitical risk premium has also been easing with a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and positive headlines on potential deal in the Russian-Ukraine war coming in the next few months.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Crude Oil Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that crude oil eventually fell all the way back to the key 72.00 level that will now act as support. This is where we can expect the buyers to step in with a defined risk below the support to position for a rally back into the 80.00 handle. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to increase the bearish bets into the 65.00 handle next.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Crude Oil 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have now a downward trendline defining the bearish momentum. The sellers will likely continue to lean on the trendline to keep pushing into new lows, while the buyers will look for a break higher to position for a rally back into the highs.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Crude Oil 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, there’s not much else we can add here as the sellers will look for a break below the support, while the buyers will look for a bounce of a break above the downward trenlinde. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we get the US Consumer Confidence data. Tomorrow, we have the FOMC Policy Decision. On Thursday, we get the US Q4 GDP report and the latest US Jobless Claims figures. On Friday, we conclude the week with the US PCE and the US Employment Cost Index.