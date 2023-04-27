Crude oil test is 50% midpoint and finds support buyers

The price of crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term fell sharply yesterday breaking below the $75.70 level. That level was the swing hi from Friday, March 31. The price capped over that weekend on the back of OPEC+ production cuts. The low was at $79 on April 3.

It took until April 19 to dip below the $79 level. In trading this week, the high price retested at $79 level reaching a high price of $79.18 before rotating to the downside. On Wednesday the price tested the 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term on a corrective move higher and found willing sellers. Yesterday after initially testing the $75.70 level, the price broke below that level toward the end of the trading day.

That move to the downside reached $74.06 which got within $0.16 of the 50% midpoint level. More recently, the low reached $74.07. The current price trades at $74.27.

So seems to be some dip buying against the 50% midpoint level (with stops on a break below most likely).

Since peaking on April 12 at $83.53 (that was the high for the year), the price has moved down 11.35% from that high to today's low.

For the trading year, the price on December 30 closed at $80.26. The price is down -7.71% from that closing level. That's the good news. The not so good news is that, from the low price reached on March 20, the price is up 15%.

At the pump, the current average price for gasoline is $3.63. A year ago the average was $4.13. The price at the start of the year was lower however at $3.36.