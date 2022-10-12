The US CPI will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM.

Adam has put up a post outlining the fundamental expectations for that pivotal release. You can find that report HERE.

In addition to know the expectations, it is important for traders to understand the bias, the potential bias shifts (i.e. from bullish to bearish or bearish to bullish), the risks and the targets that you might expect.

Knowing the fundamental and technical details are the equivalent to the playbook for a sports team as they prepare for a big game vs an opponent.

Do you have your playbook ready for the key CPI release tomorrow?

In this video, I take a look at 4 of the major currency pairs and outline the technical playbook for each. Take a look. Mark the levels. Understand the levels and why they are important. Doing so, will give you the confidence for your next trade before the release.

All good traders are aware and prepared. Are you?