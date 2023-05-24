The dollar is making a run to the upside. There are new highs for the day versus the JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD. The GBPUSD is testing its earlier lows.

USDCAD
USDCAD breaks higher
AUDUSD
AUDUSD trades to new 2023 lows
  • NZDUSD: The NZDUSD is trading to a new low going back to March 10, 2023. The low for the year was also reached in March down to 0.6084. The current price trades at 0.6110 (26 pips to new year lows). The move lower today has taken the price back below a swing area between 0.6119 at 0.61286. That is a close risk for sellers now. A more conservative risk would be the 200-day moving average at 0.6154. The price moved below that moving average level today for the 1st time since April 28. The RBNZ raise rates by 25 basis points today. There was pre-meeting talk of a possible 50 basis point hike. Instead, the debate was between 0 bps and 25 bps. The RBNZ did take a vote of 5-2 in favor of the hike.
NZDUSD
NZDUSD falls to lowest level since March 2023