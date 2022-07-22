The flash PMI data comes out weaker than expected and below the 50% level suggesting a contraction of manufacturing activity. That has pushed the US dollar US Dollar The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purely fiat currency, i.e. not backed by a physical commodity. The former gold standard aligned to the US dollar, made both gold and silver the legal-tender coinage of the USA, with the guarantee that 1 USD could be converted to one and a half grams of pure 24 carat gold. However, the gold link was eventually abolished by President Richard Nixon in 1971. Since the gold standard was cut, the US dollar has become the world’s number one reserve currency.This means foreign nations possess large amounts of their cash reserves in USD, accounting for approximately 65% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves.How to Trade the US Dollar?The US Dollar is traded in a variety of ways, most notably on the foreign exchange (forex) market versus other currencies; traded as pairs. Any retail broker offers exposure to the USD in many exchange pairs, given its popularity and liquidity. The USD is involved in the majority of the most traded forex pairs, such as the EUR/USD, the USD/JPY, the GBP/USD and the USD/CHF, known as the “four majors”, and the “commodity pairs”, i.e. AUD/USD, USD/CAD and the NZD/USD. The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purely fiat currency, i.e. not backed by a physical commodity. The former gold standard aligned to the US dollar, made both gold and silver the legal-tender coinage of the USA, with the guarantee that 1 USD could be converted to one and a half grams of pure 24 carat gold. However, the gold link was eventually abolished by President Richard Nixon in 1971. Since the gold standard was cut, the US dollar has become the world’s number one reserve currency.This means foreign nations possess large amounts of their cash reserves in USD, accounting for approximately 65% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves.How to Trade the US Dollar?The US Dollar is traded in a variety of ways, most notably on the foreign exchange (forex) market versus other currencies; traded as pairs. Any retail broker offers exposure to the USD in many exchange pairs, given its popularity and liquidity. The USD is involved in the majority of the most traded forex pairs, such as the EUR/USD, the USD/JPY, the GBP/USD and the USD/CHF, known as the “four majors”, and the “commodity pairs”, i.e. AUD/USD, USD/CAD and the NZD/USD. Read this Term lower against all the major currency pairs:

EURUSD has move back above its 100 hour moving average at 1.0196 and trades up to 1.02189. The next key target comes in at swing area between 1.02198 up to 1.02344. Move above that level and traders would start to look toward the 50% midpoint of the move down from the June 27 high at 1.02829

GBPUSD: THe GBPUSD is also moved higher and trades back above the 1.2000 level. The current prices trading at 1 point to 024 at new session highs for the day, and is approaching swing highs between 1.20326 and 1.20456 seen this week. The upper extreme is also the 50% midpoint of the move down from the June 27 high.

USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved below key support at 136.367 and 136.465. An upward sloping trendline on the hourly chart cuts across at 135.91 (see chart below). Move below that level would increase the bearish bias.

USDJPY approaches trend line support

USDCHF: The USDCHF is down testing the 100 day MA at 0.95999. The price has bounced off that key technical level on the first look

USDCHF tests 100 day MA

USDCAD: The USDCAD is testing the swing low from June 28 at 1.28185 and is finding some risk focused bias against the level (traders leaning). The price is trading at 1.2839 on the rebound. Watch this area for sellers as it represents a swing area off the extreme.

USDCAD tests the low from June 28 and bounces

The US yields remain under pressure:

2 year 2.951%, -13.8 bps

5 year 2.853%, -13.3 bps

10 year 3.763%, -11.5 bps Was up at 3.028% yesterday

30 year 2.965%, -8.1 bps. Back below 3.0% for the first time since May 31

/ inflation under pressure