The USD is moving to the upside. Rates are not necessarily helping, but stocks are moving lower and there is some technical breaks in the major indices:

EURUSD: The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, be Read this Term is moving to a new session low and looks toward the low of a swing area between 1.0573 to 1.0615. The low has reached 1.0576.

EURUSD tests the low of swing area

Looking at the hourly chart, more momentum will have traders looking toward the lower channel trend line. That comes in at 1.0551 now.

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a Read this Term has broken into the swing area between 1.1988 and 1.2010. On Tuesday, the price moved below the level for a brief moment and snapped back higher. The low just reached 1.19912. A move below - and staying below - increases the sellers control.

GBPUSD moves to the low swing area

NZDUSD: The NZDUSD is moving below and interim support target between 0.6208 and 0.62105. The low from yesterday at 0.6197, and the low from last week at 0.61929 are the next targets. Below that are the near converged 200 and 100 day moving averages above and below 0.6181.