The USD is moving to the upside. Rates are not necessarily helping, but stocks are moving lower and there is some technical breaks in the major indices:

EURUSD: The EURUSD is moving to a new session low and looks toward the low of a swing area between 1.0573 to 1.0615. The low has reached 1.0576.

EURUSD
EURUSD tests the low of swing area

Looking at the hourly chart, more momentum will have traders looking toward the lower channel trend line. That comes in at 1.0551 now.

EURUSD

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has broken into the swing area between 1.1988 and 1.2010. On Tuesday, the price moved below the level for a brief moment and snapped back higher. The low just reached 1.19912. A move below - and staying below - increases the sellers control.

GBPUSD
GBPUSD moves to the low swing area

NZDUSD: The NZDUSD is moving below and interim support target between 0.6208 and 0.62105. The low from yesterday at 0.6197, and the low from last week at 0.61929 are the next targets. Below that are the near converged 200 and 100 day moving averages above and below 0.6181.

NZDUSD
NZDUSD moves toward lows and key 100/200 day MAs