The USD is running higher as rates tumble to the downside.

2 year yield is down -12.4 basis points and looks toward the 4% level. It currently trades at 4.020%. The 10 year yield is down -10 basis points at 3.416%.

Safe haven flows?

That along with some technical breaks after the declines in the greenback yesterday, reverse course:

  • EURUSD is moving below a swing area above and below the 1.100 level, and looks toward the converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages of 1.09867. That level will be a key barometer for buyers and sellers. Recall from yesterday's trade, the price bounced off of the lower 100 hour moving average that started the run to the upside in that pair.
EURUSD
EURUSD moves toward its 100/200 hour moving averages
GBPUSD
GBPUSD falls away from its 100/200 hour moving averages
USDCAD
USDCAD trades at the highest level since March 28