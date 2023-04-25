The USD is running higher as rates tumble to the downside.
2 year yield is down -12.4 basis points and looks toward the 4% level. It currently trades at 4.020%. The 10 year yield is down -10 basis points at 3.416%.
Safe haven flows?
That along with some technical breaks after the declines in the greenback yesterday, reverse course:
- EURUSD is moving below a swing area above and below the 1.100 level, and looks toward the converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages of 1.09867. That level will be a key barometer for buyers and sellers. Recall from yesterday's trade, the price bounced off of the lower 100 hour moving average that started the run to the upside in that pair.
- GBPUSD is moving away from its converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages. Earlier today, the price broke below those levels and stayed below those levels tilting the device back to the downside. A swing area between 1.2588 and 1.23974 is being tested now.
- USDCAD is trading at the highest level since March 28 and in the process has moved above the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the March 24 high at 1.36113. Early today, the price broke above a swing area between 1.3553 and 1.35638. The price is also moving away from the 50% midpoint of the move down from the March 24 high at 1.35518.