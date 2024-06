The USD has continued to correct higher but the gains are somewhat modest

EURUSD is moving closer to the key 100 day MA at 1.08034. That will be a key barometer for both buyers and sellers going forward.

USDJPY is through the 200-hour MA at 156.395 now but is now testing the 100 hour MA at 156.669.

GBPUSD is chipping away at support targets. The price is testing as swing area 1.2793 and 1.28024