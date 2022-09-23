The Dow is below some key levels

The Dow industrial average is trading down -624.73 points -2.08% at 29449.59. The low price reached 29439.48. The move to the downside has now taken the price 20% from its high reached on January 3. The Dow industrial average has entered into bear market territory.

Also, the price has moved below the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the 2020 low at 29794.35, and moved below its 200 week moving average currently at 29751.44.

In comparison for 2022, the :

Meanwhile the Vix index has moved up to 30.2% which is the the highest level since June 30.