Dow is approaching all time high levels

The Dow Industrial Average is only about 0.60% away from its all-time high close and about 1% away from its all-time high price at 36952.65. The all-time high close comes in at 36799.66 (January 4, 2022).

For the S&P index, the index is still 3.78% away from its all-time high reached on January 4, 2022.

For the Nasdaq index, it is still 11.64% away from its November 22, 2021 all-time high price.

Looking at the indices today, the NASDAQ is leading the way with a 0.60% gain. A snapshot of the market currently shows: