The Dow Industrial Average is only about 0.60% away from its all-time high close and about 1% away from its all-time high price at 36952.65. The all-time high close comes in at 36799.66 (January 4, 2022).
For the S&P index, the index is still 3.78% away from its all-time high reached on January 4, 2022.
For the Nasdaq index, it is still 11.64% away from its November 22, 2021 all-time high price.
Looking at the indices today, the NASDAQ is leading the way with a 0.60% gain. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 172 points or 0.47% at 36576.83
- S&P index up 18.32 points or 0.40% at 4640.90
- Nasdaq index up 84.96 points or 0.59% at 14518.07