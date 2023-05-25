The Dow Industrial Average has moved into modest positive territory. The Dow 30 is now up 23 points or 0.08% at 32822. The high price reached 32870.

Below are the laggards in the Dow, led by Intel which is down -5.52%

Intel (INTC) - The stock opened at 28.25, reached a high of 28.27, and a low of 26.86. It closed at 27.40, marking a change of -1.60, or a -5.52% decrease. Verizon (VZ) - The stock opened at 35.52, peaked at 35.56, and dropped to a low of 34.74. It closed at 34.98, registering a change of -0.89, or a -2.49% decrease. Walgreens Boots (WBA) - The stock opened at 30.25, climbed to a high of 30.45, and fell to a low of 29.75. It closed at 30.05, indicating a change of -0.73, or a -2.39% decrease. Amgen (AMGN) - The stock opened at 220.00, maintained this as the high, and reached a low of 214.93. It closed at 216.92, marking a change of -4.40, or a -1.99% decrease. Dow (DOW) - The stock opened at 50.97, reached a high of 51.12, and a low of 49.97. It closed at 50.47, indicating a change of -0.85, or a -1.67% decrease.

The S&P index is currently at 43.7 points or 1.06% at 4158.90. It is inching closer to the 4200 level which is not only a natural resistance target, but also home to the 100-week moving average this week.

The NASDAQ index is up at 239.01.92 percent at 12723.90. It's high price reached 12736.92. The NASDAQ index on Monday reached an intraday high of 12756.23 before correcting to a low price reached yesterday at 12415.85. The low price yesterday tested the broken 38.2% retracement of the move down from the all-time high reached in 2021. That retracement level comes in at 12454.53.

NASDAQ index still short of Monday's high

The star stock of the day is an Nvidia which is currently up 78.56 points or 25.73% at $383.96. It's high intraday price reached all the way up to $394.80. That was a record level for the stock

Also sharply higher today is Adobe which is currently up $31.60 or 8.61%. Taiwan Semiconductors shares are up 12.06%. Broadcom shares are up 6.77%