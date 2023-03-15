Dow Industrial Average

The Dow Industrial Average has reached a new session low, currently down 611 points or 1.90% at 31,544.05. This marks the lowest level since October 25, and the index is now down nearly 4.8% for the year. The S&P index is down 66.2 points or 1.71%, while the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index has declined 155.62 points or 1.36%.

Today's low for the S&P index stands at 3,848.31. On Monday, the index dipped below its 2022 closing level of 3,839.85, reaching a low of 3,808.86, but ultimately rebounded to close above that level.

S&P index is moving closer to the 2022 closing level

In the US debt market, the two-year yield has risen to 3.848%, which is still down 37.7 basis points but up from the day's low of 3.72%. The 10-year yield is currently at 3.445%, down 19.1 basis points, but higher than its lowest yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as Read this Term of 3.388%.

Gold is trading higher by $20.54 or 1.07% at $1923.80. The high price today reached $1930.34. That was the highest level since February 2. The high price for the year reached $1959.74.

Just last week, the price got close to its rising 100 day moving average. On Wednesday, the low price reached $1809.48. The 100 day moving average was just below that level at $1805.99. Those dip buyers against the 100 day moving average were rewarded with a rise of around $115 or 6.39% over the next five trading days.

There is blind luck and there is traders luck. Traders luck is when traders lean against key risk defining levels, and are rewarded beyond their expectations as a result of some event. Buyers against the 100 day moving average had some decent traders luck.