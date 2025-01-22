TradeCompass for Dow Jones Futures – January 22, 2025

At the time of this analysis, Dow Jones Futures (YM) are trading at 44,239, which places the market below the key bearish threshold of 44,243. This supports a bearish outlook for the day. Below is a detailed Dow Jones Futures analysis and price prediction outlining key levels and targets for both bearish and bullish scenarios:

Bearish Price Prediction for Dow Jones Futures

If Dow Jones Futures remain below 44,243, bearish momentum is likely to continue. Here are the profit targets for sellers:

44,228 – A quick initial target, located just above today’s VWAP and the first lower standard deviation. 44,200 – A psychological level, often attracting significant trading activity. 44,178 – Corresponds to the first upper standard deviation of yesterday’s VWAP. 44,139 – Positioned just above yesterday’s POC (Point of Control), a critical liquidity level. 44,017 – Slightly below yesterday’s VWAP, suggesting extended bearish momentum. 43,918 – Above the value area low (VAL) of yesterday, where buyers might attempt to counter.

Bullish Price Prediction for Dow Jones Futures

Should the market recover and sustain above 44,293, a bullish scenario may unfold. Here are the key profit targets for buyers:

44,337 – Represents higher momentum and liquidity levels, signaling strength in buying. 44,497 – An extended bullish target, indicating strong continuation potential.

Key Insights for Dow Jones Futures Traders

VWAP and Standard Deviations: Monitor price reactions around the VWAP and its standard deviations, as these dynamic levels are crucial for identifying intraday trends in Dow Jones price movements .

Monitor price reactions around the VWAP and its standard deviations, as these dynamic levels are crucial for identifying intraday trends in . Volume Analysis: Assess cumulative delta and volume progression to gauge buyer/seller strength near critical levels like POC, VAH, and VAL.

Assess cumulative delta and volume progression to gauge buyer/seller strength near critical levels like POC, VAH, and VAL. Psychological Levels: Round numbers like 44,200 and 44,500 often act as magnets for price action, influencing market behavior.

Round numbers like and often act as magnets for price action, influencing market behavior. Risk Management: Implement tight stop-loss levels and utilize partial profit-taking strategies at the outlined targets to optimize your risk-to-reward ratio.

Dow Jones Futures Price Prediction Summary

Bearish Bias Below 44,243: Targets include 44,228, 44,200, 44,178, 44,139, 44,017, and 43,918.

Targets include 44,228, 44,200, 44,178, 44,139, 44,017, and 43,918. Bullish Bias Above 44,293: Targets include 44,337, and 44,497.

This Dow Jones Futures analysis provides a comprehensive roadmap for navigating today’s price action. Stay attentive to how the price interacts with these levels and adjust your trades accordingly.

Trade at your own risk. Remain flexible and adapt to the evolving market conditions for Dow Jones Futures (YM).