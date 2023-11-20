The Dow Jones last week jumped following the miss in the US CPI report and went into consolidation ever since. The market doesn't expect the Fed to hike anymore and it's pricing in the first rate cut in May 2024.

At the moment, it looks like the market is still trading based on inflation and interest rate expectations, but the softening in the labour market as seen with the last NFP and Jobless Claims last week, is gathering pace and it's something to keep a close eye on.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Dow Jones Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that the Dow Jones is consolidating at a key resistance level at 35000 following the incredible rally triggered by the miss in the US CPI report. The rally was indeed overstretched as depicted by the distance from the blue 8 moving average. In such instances, we can generally see a pullback into the moving average or some consolidation before the next move.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Dow Jones 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price is now near the upward trendline. This is where we can expect the buyers to step in with a defined risk below the trendline to position for a break above the 35000 resistance. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to pile in and position for a drop back into the 34000 support.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Dow Jones 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the price is diverging with the MACD right at the key resistance level. This is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, it might be a confirmation for the sellers that might indeed see a deeper pullback into the 34000 support. Watch out for what happens around these key levels.

Upcoming Events

This week is pretty empty on the data front with the US on holiday for Thanksgiving Day in the final part of the week. Tomorrow, we have the FOMC Meeting Minutes but it's unlikely to be market moving given that it's three-weeks old data. On Wednesday, we have the US Jobless Claims report which is probably going to be the most important release of the week. Finally, on Friday, we conclude the week with the latest US PMIs.