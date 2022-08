This quick Dow Jones analysis shows the volume profile since 2020. As long as Dow Jones futures are above a historic key value area high, or 31500, bulls are fine

Dow jones is retesting a previously broken bull flag, defined by a regression channel from ATH to yearly low

Dow Jones analysis in 10 seconds: Bullish above 31500

Trade Dow Jones at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for technical analysis on a variety of financial assets.