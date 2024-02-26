ECBs Lagarde is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour. Lagarde has been cautious in her statements on changing policy too soon.

Looking at the EURUSD, looking at the hourly chart below, the price is coming off at session highs at 1.0859. As outlined in the kickstart video earlier today, the 200-day moving average of 1.0825. Just above that level is the 200 bar moving average on the 4-hour chart of 1.08312.

For traders looking for more upside, staying above those moving averages is key. Moving below and there will likely be disappointment on the failed break.