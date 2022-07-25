The JPY is the weakest of the majors. That has JPY crosses moving to the upside.

One of the JPY pairs which has seen a strong move is the CADJPY. It is up 0.91% on the day. That move has erased a good bit of the move down on Friday.

There were reasons - technical reasons - for the moves. In this video, I look at those levels and explain why the market traders did what they did.

The example is something that is repeated over and over again. It doesn't really matter what instrument either. If you learn to read the price action using the tools, you will become a better trader.

And that is something we all should strive to become.

If you like this video, click on the thumbs up. Feel free to comment as well.