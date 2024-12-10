Ethereum Futures forecast

For traders and investors seeking strategic entry points, here's a deep dive into Ethereum's price action, key support levels, and what lies ahead after last week's volatile moves.

Weekend Recap: Ethereum's Decline and Key Insights

📉 Ethereum Futures dropped nearly 16% from its recent highs, driven by Bitcoin’s dance around the $100,000 mark. Liquidity hunts caused over $500 million in long liquidations between Thursday and Friday.

Despite the decline, Ethereum’s long-term bullish structure remains intact. Here’s why:

Bullish Flag Breakout in August: Ethereum rallied above its bull flag and closed the gap at $3,000—a psychological price magnet. New All-Time Highs: On December 6, Ethereum Futures touched $4,142.50, surpassing March 2024's $4,138.50 high. This validates the flagpole's target. Profit-Taking Pullback: Recent profit-taking is expected after hitting those highs.

Current Support Levels to Watch 🔑

Ethereum has key institutional levels to monitor for potential dip-buying opportunities. Here’s a breakdown:

1️⃣ Value Area Low (December 9th) - $3,559

This is the line in the sand for buyers.

for buyers. Institutions and algos are likely eyeing this level as a critical test of support.

If it holds, expect a rebound to retest recent highs.

2️⃣ Value Area Low (November 26th) - $3,223

If $3,559 fails, $3,223 is the next critical level.

This area aligns with institutional interest and high-volume activity.

A dip here could provide a strong entry for longer-term buyers.

3️⃣ Naked Value Area Low (November 15th) - $3,070

Should $3,223 break, this level becomes an even better buying opportunity.

Its significance comes from being untested, making it a high-probability reversal zone.

Strategic Notes for Traders

🛠️ Here’s how I approach these levels:

First Test Bounce: Watch for a bounce at $3,559 to confirm buyer strength. If it fails, focus on $3,223. Tight Stops: Keep stops tight—e.g., at $3,246—when entering a long near $3,223 to manage risk. Build a Layered Position: Use these levels to set staggered buy orders for a net entry strategy.

What’s Next? Ethereum's Longer-Term Bullish Case

Despite the short-term pullback, Ethereum remains in a bullish long-term trend, targeting $5,000 with patience. Here’s why:

Historical VWAP Reactions: Ethereum is trading near a VWAP from June 2022, a level that has acted as major support in the past. Institutional Profit-Taking vs. Accumulation: Institutions often take partial profits near recent highs, as seen at $4,142.50, before repositioning on dips. Potential Double Bottom: If Ethereum tests and holds $3,223, a double bottom could form, propelling it higher.

Risk Management Reminder 🚨

Remember, crypto trading carries risks. These levels and strategies are based on volume profiles and institutional behaviors. Always trade with proper risk management:

Have clear stop-loss levels.

Avoid chasing price action.

Be patient and disciplined when waiting for entries.

Final Takeaway

Due to several reasons, Ethereum remains bullish for the long term, IMO, but the question is where to join. Check out $3,223 and $3,070 as attractive dip-buying levels for patient traders and investors. If these levels hold, Ethereum could revisit $4,000+ and eventually climb toward $5,000. However, sustained closes below $3,070 could invalidate the bullish premise.

📈 Trade smart, stay safe, and let the levels guide you. Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.