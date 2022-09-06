The EUR has seen more weakness vs the GBP over the last few dsys after running higher and peaking on Friday.
From the August 17 low, the EURGBP moved up 293 pips in 13 days. Since peaking on Friday, the price has moved down 110 of those pips or just short of 38.2% (at 0.85653).
The low reached 0.85659 today before bouncing back to the upside.
That low tested the
- 38.2% at 0.85653
- Rising 200 hour moving average (green line currently at 0.8572) and
- Some swing highs and lows going back to August 30 between 0.8566 and 0.8572 (see yellow area).
Holding the area kept the buyers in play and still in control from a medium term perspective. THe move lower is just a plain vanila variety in what is more of a bullish market for the pair.
What now?
Support is defined.
ON the topside, a move above 0.86036 followed by a move above the 100 hour MA would increase the bullish bias. WIth the 100 hour MA flat, the sellers may look for that MA as resistance. Be aware.