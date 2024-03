In this video, I take a technical look at the EURGBP which has been trading in a 275 pip range going back 10 or so trading months. More recently, the low of that range between 0.8492 and 0.8522 has been tested. Today the price bounced back above that lower range which could signal the end of the move to the downside in a reversal back higher.

