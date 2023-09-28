The EURGBP has seen price action move lower in the Asian and early European session but has seen a rebound in the early New York session. The price of the pair has returned back into its 200-hour moving average of 0.86607 and for the 2nd time today found resistance sellers against that moving average level.

On the downside, the price did fall below the 38.2% retracement of the September trading range at 0.86359 but stalled against the swing high going back to September 13 near 0.8630. The price rebounded off that level on 2 separate occasions as well.

So support is down nearly 38.2% retracement at 0.8635 (and down to 0.8630), and resistance against the 200-hour moving average at 0.86607.

Traders will be looking for a break on either extreme with momentum in the direction of the break at some point. However, for now, the levels are levels to lean against on dips and on rallies.