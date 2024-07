The EURGBP is trading to a new low going back to August 2022, and in the processes testing the high of a swing area between 0.8377 and 0.8392. The load today took out the low from June at 0.8397, but only by a few pips. Are the buyers leaning against the level?. Can they bounce the price higher after the run lower in July.

I will discuss the technicals (risks/targets) in this video.