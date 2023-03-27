EURJPY moves above 200 day MA and 100 hour MA

The EURJPY move higher in the Asian and early European session. The 200 hour MA initially held resistance (currently at 141.43). Later, the price moved above that MA and also the 200 day MA and 100 hour MA. Those levels come in at 141.839 and 141.90 respectively. That area will now be close support. More conservative risk for traders looking for more upside is the 200 hour MA at 141.43.

On the topside, the 50% of the move down from March high comes in at 142.19. The high today has so far reached 142.215. A move above and stay above that level, will have traders looking toward the 100 day MA at 142.67.