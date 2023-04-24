EURJPY tests the 2022 high

The EUR is now the strongest of the majors while the JPY remains the weakest. That has the EURJPY as the strongest of the majors. The pair is up 0.67% on the day.

Looking at the daily chart above, the move to the upside today has the pair up testing the high price from October 2021 at 148.394. The price just reached above that to 148.415 - two pips above the level.



Key test. Can the buyers keep the momentum going or will sellers near the 2022 high put a stall on the run higher. Buyers in control. Sellers are hoping.