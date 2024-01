The EURJPY is testing a cluster of technical levels including the 100 hour MA, the 100 day MA and the 50% all within a few pips of each other. Below that - and not far away- is the low of a swing area.

With several technical levels centered in a fairly narrow range, the dynamics allows technical traders to "risk a little to make more than a little" (i.e., to make more).

