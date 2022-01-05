The major European indices are closing higher for the third consecutive day. The Spain's Ibex may be the exception as it waffles up and down above and below unchanged.

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.7%

France's CAC, +0.9%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.2%

Spain's Ibex unchanged

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%

Looking around other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

Spot gold is up $10.30 or 0.56% $1824.30

Spot silver is up six cents or 0.3% $23.10

WTI crude oil is up $1.21 at $78.20

The price of bitcoin is trading fairly steady at $46,400

The US stock market continues to see rotation out of the tech sector and into the cyclical sector.

Dow industrial average is up 79.2 points or 0.21% at 36877.23. The Dow has closed at a record level for each of the first two sessions of the calendar year.

S&P index is down 10 points or -0.22% at 4783.13

NASDAQ index is down -148 points or -0.95% 15473.42. That is near the low for the day at 15471.53

Russell 2000 is down 8.5 points or -0.37% at 2260.28

In the US debt market, the yield curve is flatter today with the two year up while the 30 year is down marginally.

US yield curve

In the forex, the EUR is the strongest of the majors while the CHF is the weakest. The USD is weaker mostly.

The strongest to weakest currencies as London exits