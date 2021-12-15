The major European indices are closing mixed with the UK FTSE 100 and Spain's Ibex closing lower.

German DAX, +0.15%

France's CAC, +0.47%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.66%

Spain's Ibex -1.24%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.41%

In other markets as London/European traders exit for the day:

Spot gold is trading down $-3.77 or -0.21% at 1766.71

Spot silver is down $-0.38 or -1.75% at $21.53

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.60 at $70.14

Bitcoin is trading at $47,035. It was trading at $48,300 at 5 PM ET yesterday

In the US stock market, the major indices are lower ahead of the FOMC decision. The declines were led by the NASDAQ index and Russell 2000:

Dow industrial average -20.56 points -0.06% at 35524.74

S&P index -17 points 14 points or -0.37% at 4616.95

NASDAQ index -157 points or -1.03% at 15080.80

Russell 2000-19.98 points or -0.93% at 2139.59

Looking at the strongest to weakest a snapshot of the forex market, the AUD remains the strongest while the CAD is the weakest. The US dollar is mostly higher ahead of the FOMC decision at 2 PM ET

The strongest to weakest currencies as London exit