The major European indices are closing the day mostly lower. The exception is the UK FTSE 100 which is closing up around 0.35%. The provisional closes are showing:

  • German DAX, -0.65%
  • France's CAC, -0.4%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.45%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.45%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.13%

For the trading week, the major indices are mostly higher as a result of earlier gains in the week:

  • German DAX, +0.4%
  • France's CAC, +0.9%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.44%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit for the week:

  • Spot gold plus $2.15 or 0.12% at $1793
  • Spot silver up two cents or 0.10% at $22.20
  • WTI crude oil near unchanged at $79.02
  • Bitcoin is trading at $41,748.16

In the US stock market, the major indices are mixed with the Dow higher in the NASDAQ lower:

  • Dow industrial average up 28 points or 0.08% at 36265
  • S&P index -13.5 points or -0.29% at 4682.07
  • NASDAQ index -118.87 points or -0.79% at 14962.18
  • Russell 2000-14.35 points or -0.65% at 2192.02

In the US debt market, the yields are higher with a steeper yield curve. The 10 year yield moved above the 1.80% level for the first time since January 2020:

Yields
US yields are higher with a steeper yield curve

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending mixed. The German 10 year yield got to a high yield of -0.029% as moved closer to the parity level. For the week it is up from -0.180% last Friday.

European yields
European 10 year benchmark yields

In the forex, the CAD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as traders in Europe leave for the day.

Forex