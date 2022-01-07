The major European indices are closing the day mostly lower. The exception is the UK FTSE 100 which is closing up around 0.35%. The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, -0.65%
- France's CAC, -0.4%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.45%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.45%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.13%
For the trading week, the major indices are mostly higher as a result of earlier gains in the week:
- German DAX, +0.4%
- France's CAC, +0.9%
- UK's FTSE 100, +1.3%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.44%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%
In other markets as European/London traders look to exit for the week:
- Spot gold plus $2.15 or 0.12% at $1793
- Spot silver up two cents or 0.10% at $22.20
- WTI crude oil near unchanged at $79.02
- Bitcoin is trading at $41,748.16
In the US stock market, the major indices are mixed with the Dow higher in the NASDAQ lower:
- Dow industrial average up 28 points or 0.08% at 36265
- S&P index -13.5 points or -0.29% at 4682.07
- NASDAQ index -118.87 points or -0.79% at 14962.18
- Russell 2000-14.35 points or -0.65% at 2192.02
In the US debt market, the yields are higher with a steeper yield curve. The 10 year yield moved above the 1.80% level for the first time since January 2020:
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending mixed. The German 10 year yield got to a high yield of -0.029% as moved closer to the parity level. For the week it is up from -0.180% last Friday.
In the forex, the CAD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as traders in Europe leave for the day.