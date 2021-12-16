The major European indices are closing the day with solid gains.

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +1.1%

France's CAC +1.4%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.4%

Spain's Ibex, +1.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.6%

A look at other markets as London/European traders looking to exit for the day shows:

Spot gold is trading up $21.60 or 1.22% at $1798.40. The price is trading at the highs for the day and just under the all-important $1800 level

Spot silver is up $0.43 or 1.99% at $22.48

WTI crude oil futures are also rising with the price currently up about $1.70 at $72.70

The price of bitcoin is trading at $48,377

For gold, the price is moving back above the 200 day moving average at $1794.25. Earlier the price moved above the 100 day moving average at $1788.60.

Spot gold is trading back above its 100 and 200D MAs

US stocks are showing some weakness especially in the NASDAQ index. The Dow industrial average however is seeing a flow into the relative safety of those cyclical stocks.

Dow industrial average up 154 points or 0.43% at 36083

S&P index down 5.37 points or -0.12% at 4704

NASDAQ index down -212 points or -1.36% at 15353

Russell 2000 is trading down -2.9 points or -0.13% at 2192.23