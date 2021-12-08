The major European indices are closing lower on the day after enjoying two solid days to the upside.

The provisional closes are showing

German DAX, -0.8%

France's CAC, -0.7%

UK's FTSE 100, unchanged

Spain's Ibex, -0.9%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.3%

In other markets as the London/European traders look toward the exit:

Spot gold is trading down $1.38 or -0.08% at $1781.80.

Spot silver is down $0.10 or -0.45% at $22.37

crude oil is up around $0.40 at $72.45

bitcoin is back above the $50,000 level at $50,614

In the US stock market, the major indices are mixed with the Dow industrial average down while the NASDAQ index is trading higher:

Dow industrial average -97 points or -0.28% at 35621

S&P index -4.31 points or -0.09% at 4682.61

NASDAQ index +31.34 points or 0.20% at 15718.50

Russell 2000 index is up 19.35 points or 0.86% at 2273.14

In the US debt market, the yields are moving back to the upside. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET and that part of the yield curve shows a 4.6 basis point gain. The 30 year bond is up 7.9 basis points. Tomorrow the treasury will auction off 30 year bonds.

10 year yields are up 4.6 basis points ahead of the auction

A snapshot of the forex market is showing the AUD and EUR are the strongest of the majors, while the JPY and GBP are the weakest. The USD is tilting to the downside with most of the declines coming verse the AUD, EUR and CHF.

The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest