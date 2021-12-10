The major European indices are ending the week with a three day losing streak after rising strongly on Monday/Tuesday. Despite the declines, the indices are closing with gains for the trading week.

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.1%

France's CAC, -0.3%

UK's FTSE 100, -0.35%

Spain's Ibex -0.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.4%

For the trading week, the major indices are trading with solid gains for the week:

German DAX + 3.0%

France's CAC +3.2%

UK's FTSE 100 +2.4%

Spain's Ibex +1.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +3.0%

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:

Spot gold is trading up $11.80 or 0.67% at $1785.50

Spot silver is up $0.20 or 0.92% $22.13

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.16 at $71.10

Bitcoin is trading at $47,641, and remains comfortably below the $50,000 level

In the US stock market, the major indices are trading marginally higher. The NASDAQ index is the most volatile with a high of 160.20 points or 1.03% at the highs and a loss of -39.5 points or -0.25% at the lows.

The Dow industrial average - after turning negative by -44.26 points - is back in the black. It traded as high as +197.08 points.

The S&P index has not gone negative but has given up a lot of its gains. The index traded up as much as +37.65 points and as low as +2.25 points.

The current snapshot shows

Dow industrial average up 40.0 points or 0.11% at 35794.40

S&P index is up 17 points or 0.37% at 4684.50

NASDAQ index is trading up eight points or 0.05% 15525.97

Russell 2000 is down 14.81 points or -0.67% to 205.41

In the forex, the AUD remains the strongest while the USD is now the weakest of the major currencies.

The USD is the weakest