The major European indices are ending the week with a three day losing streak after rising strongly on Monday/Tuesday. Despite the declines, the indices are closing with gains for the trading week.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, -0.1%
- France's CAC, -0.3%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.35%
- Spain's Ibex -0.6%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.4%
For the trading week, the major indices are trading with solid gains for the week:
- German DAX + 3.0%
- France's CAC +3.2%
- UK's FTSE 100 +2.4%
- Spain's Ibex +1.4%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +3.0%
In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is trading up $11.80 or 0.67% at $1785.50
- Spot silver is up $0.20 or 0.92% $22.13
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.16 at $71.10
- Bitcoin is trading at $47,641, and remains comfortably below the $50,000 level
In the US stock market, the major indices are trading marginally higher. The NASDAQ index is the most volatile with a high of 160.20 points or 1.03% at the highs and a loss of -39.5 points or -0.25% at the lows.
The Dow industrial average - after turning negative by -44.26 points - is back in the black. It traded as high as +197.08 points.
The S&P index has not gone negative but has given up a lot of its gains. The index traded up as much as +37.65 points and as low as +2.25 points.
The current snapshot shows
- Dow industrial average up 40.0 points or 0.11% at 35794.40
- S&P index is up 17 points or 0.37% at 4684.50
- NASDAQ index is trading up eight points or 0.05% 15525.97
- Russell 2000 is down 14.81 points or -0.67% to 205.41
In the forex, the AUD remains the strongest while the USD is now the weakest of the major currencies.