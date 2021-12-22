The major European indices are closing higher on the day after trading near unchanged at the start of the New York session.

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.8%

France's CAC, +1.1%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.4%

Spain's Ibex +0.8%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.5%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading mixed:

European benchmark 10 year yields are mixed

The US, the major indices are trading higher after opening near unchanged:

Dow industrial average up 185 points or 0.52% at 35678

S&P index up 35.3 points or 0.76% at 4684.60

NASDAQ index up 138.3 points or 0.90% at 15479.70

Russell 2000 up 10.57 points or 0.48% at 2213.56

In the Forex, the AUD remains the strongest while the JPY is the weakest on risk on flows for the second consecutive day.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

Spot gold is up $8.70 or 0.49% that $1797.10

Spot silver is up $0.19 or 0.85% at $22.70

WTI crude oil is trading up $0.69 at $71.82

Bitcoin is trading at $49,080