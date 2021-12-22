The major European indices are closing higher on the day after trading near unchanged at the start of the New York session.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.8%
- France's CAC, +1.1%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.4%
- Spain's Ibex +0.8%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.5%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading mixed:
The US, the major indices are trading higher after opening near unchanged:
- Dow industrial average up 185 points or 0.52% at 35678
- S&P index up 35.3 points or 0.76% at 4684.60
- NASDAQ index up 138.3 points or 0.90% at 15479.70
- Russell 2000 up 10.57 points or 0.48% at 2213.56
In the Forex, the AUD remains the strongest while the JPY is the weakest on risk on flows for the second consecutive day.
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is up $8.70 or 0.49% that $1797.10
- Spot silver is up $0.19 or 0.85% at $22.70
- WTI crude oil is trading up $0.69 at $71.82
- Bitcoin is trading at $49,080