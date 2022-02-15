The major European indices are closing higher on the day. The biggest gainer was the Italian FTSE MIB which rose high over 1.8%.

You look at the closes shows:

German DAX, +1.76%

France's CAC, +1.64%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.77%

Spain's Ibex, +1.74%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.86%

In the benchmark 10 year yields, yields were little changed above and below the unchanged level.

European benchmark 10 year yields are mixed

Forex is the world’s largest market, with over $5 trillion turnover per day, where fiat, floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro vs the dollar (EUR/USD), and the British pound vs the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY). Read this Term in up and down trading. The EUR benefited from decreased tension on the Russia/Ukraine border (although risks still remain).

The EUR is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest

The US stock market remains well supported as London/European traders look to exit:

Dow Jones is up 108 points or 1.18% at 34976

S&P index is up 61 points or 1.39% at 4462.74

NASDAQ index is up 287 points or 2.08% 14077

Russell 2000 is up 44 points or 2.22% at 2065.64