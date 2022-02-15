The major European indices are closing higher on the day. The biggest gainer was the Italian FTSE MIB which rose high over 1.8%.

You look at the closes shows:

  • German DAX, +1.76%
  • France's CAC, +1.64%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.77%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.74%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +1.86%

In the benchmark 10 year yields, yields were little changed above and below the unchanged level.

European benchmark 10 year yields are mixed

In the forex, the    EUR  is the strongest of the majors while the CHF is the weakest. The USD made a run to the upside in the NY morning session but has since given up those gains and moved back lower. It still has gains verse the JPY, CHF and CAD, but is negative reverse the other major    currencies  in up and down trading. The EUR benefited from decreased tension on the Russia/Ukraine border (although risks still remain).

The US stock market remains well supported as London/European traders look to exit:

  • Dow Jones is up 108 points or 1.18% at 34976
  • S&P index is up 61 points or 1.39% at 4462.74
  • NASDAQ index is up 287 points or 2.08% 14077
  • Russell 2000 is up 44 points or 2.22% at 2065.64