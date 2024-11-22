The major European indices are closing the day higher despite what was weak flash European PMI data for both manufacturing and service.
The final numbers are showing:
- German DAX +0.89%
- France's CAC +0.58%
- UK's FTSE 100 +1.38%
- Spain's Ibex +0.39%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.60%
For the trading week indices are mixed with France and Italy moving lower and Germany, UK, and Spain moving higher.
- German Dax +0.58%
- France's CAC -0.20%
- UK's FTSE 100 +2.46%
- Spain's Ibex +0.18%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -2.04%
Looking at the European yields, the benchmark 10 year yields moved lower on the weaker data:
- Germany 2.245%, -8.2 basis points
- France 3.046%, -6.7 basis points
- UK 4.392%, -4.0 basis points
- Spain 2.977%, -7.5 basis points
- Italy 3.508%, -5.1 basis points
for the trading week 10 year yields were lower
- Germany, -9.5 basis points
- France -2.7 basis points
- UK -6.8 basis points
- Spain -8.0 basis points
- Italy -3.9 basis points
As London/European traders head for the exits for the week, US stocks are higher:
- Dow industrial average +0.76%
- S&P index +0.26%
- NASDAQ index +0.05%
- Russell 2000+1.57%
In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the shorter end higher in the longer and lower:
- 2-year 4.362%, +1.3 basis points
- 5-year 4.289%, -1.4 basis points
- 10 year 4.402%, -3.0 basis points
- 30 year 4.584%, -3.6 basis points
A snapshot of other markets shows:
- Crude oil is $0.86 or +1.24% at $70.97
- Gold is up $36.78 or 1.3% at $2706.15. The price is moving closer to its all-time high closing level of $2787.42, after correcting toward the 100 day moving average and find support buyers back on November 14.
- Bitcoin is trading at $99,127. The high price today reached $99,500 earlier today. Come on Bitcoin 100K.