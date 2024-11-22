The major European indices are closing the day higher despite what was weak flash European PMI data for both manufacturing and service.

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX +0.89%

France's CAC +0.58%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.38%

Spain's Ibex +0.39%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.60%

For the trading week indices are mixed with France and Italy moving lower and Germany, UK, and Spain moving higher.

German Dax +0.58%

France's CAC -0.20%

UK's FTSE 100 +2.46%

Italy's FTSE MIB -2.04%

Looking at the European yields, the benchmark 10 year yields moved lower on the weaker data:

Germany 2.245%, -8.2 basis points

France 3.046%, -6.7 basis points

UK 4.392%, -4.0 basis points

Spain 2.977%, -7.5 basis points

Italy 3.508%, -5.1 basis points

for the trading week 10 year yields were lower

Germany, -9.5 basis points

France -2.7 basis points

UK -6.8 basis points

Spain -8.0 basis points

Italy -3.9 basis points

As London/European traders head for the exits for the week, US stocks are higher:

Dow industrial average +0.76%

S&P index +0.26%

NASDAQ index +0.05%

Russell 2000+1.57%

In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the shorter end higher in the longer and lower:

2-year 4.362%, +1.3 basis points

5-year 4.289%, -1.4 basis points

10 year 4.402%, -3.0 basis points

30 year 4.584%, -3.6 basis points

A snapshot of other markets shows:

Crude oil is $0.86 or +1.24% at $70.97

Gold is up $36.78 or 1.3% at $2706.15. The price is moving closer to its all-time high closing level of $2787.42, after correcting toward the 100 day moving average and find support buyers back on November 14.