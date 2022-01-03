The European major indices close higher today led by the Italian FTSE MIB. The markets in the England were closed in observance of the new year holiday.
- German DAX, +0.86%
- France's CAC, +0.9%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.4%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.54%
In other markets as European traders exit for the day:
- Spot gold is trading down $29.45 or -1.63% at $1799.66. The price is testing its 200 day moving average currently at $1798.61
- Spot silver is trading down $0.46 or -1.99% at $22.80
- WTI crude oil futures are trading at $76.17, +1.26%
- Bitcoin is trading lower at $46,558.80. The low price reached $46,288.83. Last week's low reached $45,655.31. The high price reached $52,098.60
Looking at the US stock indices, the major indices are higher in what has been up and down trading.
- Dow industrial average is up 44 points or 0.12% at 36381.08
- S&P index is up 5.4 points or 0.11% at 4771.16
- NASDAQ index is up 78.57 points or 0.50% at 15723.90
In the forex market, the USD moved to the upside and is the strongest of the majors. The AUD and CAD are the weakest.