The European major indices close higher today led by the Italian FTSE MIB. The markets in the England were closed in observance of the new year holiday.

German DAX, +0.86%

France's CAC, +0.9%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.4%

Spain's Ibex, +0.54%

In other markets as European traders exit for the day:

Spot gold is trading down $29.45 or -1.63% at $1799.66. The price is testing its 200 day moving average currently at $1798.61

Spot silver is trading down $0.46 or -1.99% at $22.80

WTI crude oil futures are trading at $76.17, +1.26%

Bitcoin is trading lower at $46,558.80. The low price reached $46,288.83. Last week's low reached $45,655.31. The high price reached $52,098.60

Looking at the US stock indices, the major indices are higher in what has been up and down trading.

Dow industrial average is up 44 points or 0.12% at 36381.08

S&P index is up 5.4 points or 0.11% at 4771.16

NASDAQ index is up 78.57 points or 0.50% at 15723.90

In the forex market, the USD moved to the upside and is the strongest of the majors. The AUD and CAD are the weakest.

The USD is the strongest of the major currencies