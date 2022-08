EURUSD tests the 50% and swing area.

The EURUSD has been knocking on the ceiling that has a high or 1.0277. The 50% of the range since June 27 is also in play at 1.02829.

I have been talking of this upper ceiling level for days now and buyers are making another run for a break. The not so bullish news is the sellers (who may have stops on a break) are keeping the lid on the pair so far.

Key test. Break above and buyers will look for more upside momentum.