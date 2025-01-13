TradeCompass: EUR/USD Analysis – Euro FX Futures Today – 13 January 2025

Financial Instrument: Euro FX Futures (EUR/USD Futures)

Price at the Time of Analysis: 1.0245

Key Levels and Trade Scenarios for EUR/USD Futures Today

Bullish Above: 1.0265

Why Bullish Above:

If EUR/USD futures climb above 1.0265, the price would re-enter today’s developing Value Area and trade above the VWAP. This move signals a potential bullish momentum shift, attracting buyers in the EUR/USD market .

Bullish Profit Targets for EUR/USD Futures Analysis Today:

1.0270 – Yesterday's Point of Control (POC), a key level where volume concentrated. 1.0277 – Today’s Value Area High (VAH), acting as short-term resistance. 1.0283 – Just under the POC from January 1, another key volume-driven level. 1.02895 – Below the VWAP from two days ago, a significant institutional level for EUR/USD analysis. 1.0300 – A major psychological level for EUR/USD traders, likely to attract heavy market interest.

Bearish Below: 1.02385

Why Bearish Below:

A move below 1.02385 would place the price under the second lower standard deviation of yesterday’s VWAP and today’s low. This suggests strong bearish sentiment in EUR/USD futures today .

Bearish Profit Targets for EUR/USD Futures:

1.0219 – A nearby profit target for short positions, aligning with selling momentum. 1.02135 – Just below today’s low, supporting further bearish confirmation in EUR/USD analysis. 1.0205 – A historically significant support level for EUR/USD futures traders. 1.01145 – October’s low, a critical level for extended bearish runners in EUR/USD futures analysis today.

Educational Insights for EUR/USD Futures Analysis

VWAP and EUR/USD Futures Today

The Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is an essential tool for understanding institutional and retail activity in EUR/USD analysis today.

How to Use VWAP in EUR/USD Futures Trading: Identify dynamic support and resistance levels in the EUR/USD market . Confirm institutional buying or selling pressure. Strengthen trade setups using VWAP as a confluence indicator.



Value Area in EUR/USD Futures Today

Value Area High (VAH) and Low (VAL):

These levels highlight areas where 70% of trading volume occurs, providing critical zones for EUR/USD analysis . Bullish Strategy: Enter long trades near VAL and target VAH for profit-taking. Bearish Strategy: Sell near VAH and target VAL or lower levels for shorts. Combine these strategies with Delta and VWAP analysis for a complete EUR/USD trading plan .

Disclaimer

This EUR/USD analysis is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading in EUR/USD futures involves significant risk and may not suit all investors. Always manage your risk and trade at your own discretion.

This EUR/USD futures analysis provides a clear "map" for today’s trading session. Use the outlined bullish and bearish thresholds to navigate market sentiment effectively, and consider partial profit-taking strategies to lock in gains while minimizing risk.