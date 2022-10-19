The EURUSD has moved to a new session low of 0.9756. The 200 hour moving averages just below that level at 0.97545. Breaking below that moving average level would tilt the bias more to the downside. However the risk focused buyers are leaning against the level on the first look. The price currently trades back up at 0.9766.

EURUSD find buyers against the 200 hour MA on the 1st look

Taking a look at the GBPUSD, it to has moved down to test its 200 hour moving average at 1.11817. The low price just reached 1.1184 and has seen a bounce back up to 1.1204 currently has risk focused buyers leaned against that moving average level. Getting back above 1.12109 would disappoint the sellers looking for more downside momentum.

GBPUSD tests its 200 hour moving average