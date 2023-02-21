EURUSD runs to the 200 hour MA and finds sellers again

The run back to the downside in the US dollar after the flash PMI run higher, has now taken the EURUSD above the 100 hour MA at 1.06755 and up to the 200 hour moving average once again. That moving average comes in at 1.06972. The high price reached 1.06976 and backed off.

Last Thursday, yesterday and now today, the 200 hour MA has found a willing seller's. The hope for the buyers today looking for more, is that the price now stays above the 100 hour moving average below at 1.06755, gathers itself, and rockets through the 200 hour moving average. Getting above 1.07243 would give buyers more confidence on a break of the 200 hour MA. Conversely and will below the 100 hour moving average would be another dagger into the heart of the buyers.