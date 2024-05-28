As the trading day works to the close, the EURUSD has stalled at highs near a key swing area, and moved down toward the 200-hour MA at 1.08519 and then the 100-hour MA at 1.08347.

Those two moving averages will play a key technical role in the new trading day. Move below would increase the bearish bias and have traders looking to the 100-day MA at 1.08117.

Conversely, if support buyers lean and hold support, the swing area up to 1.0887 and the high from May at 1.0894 would be targeted once again.