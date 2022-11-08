EURUSD breaks 100 day MA but can't get through October high

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. moved above the 100 day MA target at 1.0042 and found more buying. The next target was the high from October 27 at 1.0093. The high price reached 1.00957 just above that level. Buying stalled and the price has since moved lower. Call it a double top.

The price has rotated back down to a low of 1.0060. That is still above the 100 day moving average 1.00421.

Ultimately, it would take a move back below the 100 day MA at 1.0042 to completely disappoint the buyers above the 100 day moving average and give sellers against the high price from October 27 some added comfort.

Meanwhile with the double top in place (that is also near the low of a swing area up to 1.0121), getting above 1.0095 is the next upside target to increase the bullish bias with 1.0121 as the next target area, followed by 1.0183 – 1.01968.

Buyers and sellers in a battle between 100 day MA at 1.0042 below and October and now November high above at 1.00957